Exclusive: Indian Scientists Discover Underwater Mineral Treasure

The scientists from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), who have made a groundbreaking discovery ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: In a significant stride for Indian deep-sea exploration, scientists from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) have made a groundbreaking discovery: active hydrothermal vents located 4,500 meters beneath the surface of the southern Indian Ocean.'

This discovery, achieved through the deployment of an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), marks a pivotal moment for India's ambitions in deep-sea mining and scientific research.

Hydrothermal Vents: Underwater Hot Springs

Hydrothermal vents are underwater hot springs formed in areas of intense volcanic activity, typically along mid-ocean ridges where tectonic plates are diverging. Seawater seeps into cracks in the ocean floor, where it is heated by the underlying magma. This superheated water, laden with dissolved minerals, then erupts from the seafloor, creating towering chimneys that spew plumes of dark, mineral-rich fluids.

A Treasure Trove of Minerals

These vents are not only geological wonders but also host unique ecosystems. Despite the extreme conditions of high temperature and pressure, a diverse array of life thrives around these vents, including giant tube worms, clams, and other chemosynthetic organisms that derive energy from the chemical reactions occurring at the vents. The mineral-rich deposits surrounding these vents are of significant economic interest. They contain high concentrations of valuable metals such as copper, zinc, gold, silver, and rare earth elements, making them potential targets for future deep-sea mining operations.