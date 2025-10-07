ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive| 'India-UK Poised For Good Growth': Former Ambassador Meera Shankar

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Meera Shankar, on Tuesday said that the relation between India and UK have been strengthening in the recent years, and both the nations are poised for good growth.

She, however, asserted that there are some issues between India and UK but it will be addressed as the relationship between the two nations go forward.

The UK's Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to India starting from October 8.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in response to a question on the upcoming visit of the UK Prime Minister's visit to India, Meera Shankar said, "India-UK ties have been strengthening in recent years. We also have strategic dimensions to the ties. I think ties are poised for good growth. There are also some issues between the two countries. But, hopefully those will be addressed as we go forward," she said.

Referring to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between both the nations, Shankar said, "The India-UK FTA has come into effect. So, this will provide new avenues for increasing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries."

India and the UK had signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a bilateral FTA marking a major milestone in their longstanding partnership in July. The FTA is a deal between both the nations to make trade easier by reducing or removing import or export duties, and lowering trade barriers for goods and services.

According to the Indian government, bilateral trade has already reached USD 56 billion between both the nations. The target is to double this by 2030.