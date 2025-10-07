Exclusive| 'India-UK Poised For Good Growth': Former Ambassador Meera Shankar
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be on a two-day visit to India starting from October 8.
October 7, 2025
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Meera Shankar, on Tuesday said that the relation between India and UK have been strengthening in the recent years, and both the nations are poised for good growth.
She, however, asserted that there are some issues between India and UK but it will be addressed as the relationship between the two nations go forward.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in response to a question on the upcoming visit of the UK Prime Minister's visit to India, Meera Shankar said, "India-UK ties have been strengthening in recent years. We also have strategic dimensions to the ties. I think ties are poised for good growth. There are also some issues between the two countries. But, hopefully those will be addressed as we go forward," she said.
Referring to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between both the nations, Shankar said, "The India-UK FTA has come into effect. So, this will provide new avenues for increasing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries."
India and the UK had signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a bilateral FTA marking a major milestone in their longstanding partnership in July. The FTA is a deal between both the nations to make trade easier by reducing or removing import or export duties, and lowering trade barriers for goods and services.
According to the Indian government, bilateral trade has already reached USD 56 billion between both the nations. The target is to double this by 2030.
The former Ambassador also mentioned about the 'Exercise Konkan', aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between India and UK navies on the high seas.
She further said, "UK is also looking at improving its trade arrangements with the EU after Brexit without subscribing to the free immigration policy for Europeans. So, they will look at some improvements in the trade agreement with EU. If that happens, then UK could become a gateway into the EU."
Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a communique' said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer will visit India on October 8-9. This will be Prime Minister Starmer’s first official visit to India."
During the visit, on October 9 in Mumbai, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focused and time bound 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.
Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.
They will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators, it said.
"The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on July 23–24, 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the UK to build a forward-looking partnership," the MEA added.
