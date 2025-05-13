Exclusive | India Has Shifted From Position Of Reluctance To Decisive Action: Experts

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor will go down in history as India's extraordinary military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically took the lives of 26 civilians, including a Nepali national.

As part of ‘Operation Sindoor', India executed targeted airstrikes against terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On May 7, India targeted terror camps, which led to a significant reaction from Pakistan, including drone and missile strikes on civilian regions. India's air defence systems successfully intercepted the majority of these projectiles, and retaliatory strikes were directed at Pakistani military sites. Although a ceasefire was declared on May 10, Indian forces continue to maintain a heightened state of readiness.

The pressing question at this point is: Where do we stand? What does the ceasefire mean? Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar (retd.) said the current situation between India and Pakistan can be seen as a temporary truce and not a full stop to hostilities.

"We are entering a new normal; previously, our deterrence was nuclear, which had its own implications. Our Prime Minister has made it clear that we will no longer tolerate provocations, and nuclear blackmail would not work," he said.

The IAF veteran said the "new normal" signifies that any terrorist act on India will be treated as an act of war, and will be responded to accordingly. "Moving forward, all actions will be governed by this principle, as we will determine what qualifies as a terrorist act and respond as we see fit. You may refer to it as a truce, albeit a time-limited one, as it has been articulated that this is not a complete cessation but rather a temporary measure," Air Vice Marshal Chafekar (retd.) said.

He added that since April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack took place, India has consistently stated that its actions are solely directed against terrorists, as they are the primary adversary. "We have no conflict with the people of Pakistan, and our commitment to this cause will persist until the entire terrorist network is eradicated. Despite the so-called truce, our Prime Minister has made it clear that we will not tolerate any terrorist activities. Our new standard is zero tolerance for terrorism; any act of terrorism will be regarded as an act of war, and we reserve the right to respond as we see fit. This message has been communicated unequivocally," he said.

AVM (retd.) Chafekar said over the years, India has been concerned about how to deter Pakistan from its terrorist actions. "While we have struggled to find a solution, I believe this new approach will exert significant pressure on Pakistan. The terms of the truce are now known globally, and they must be upheld, as failure to do so will have serious consequences," he said.

Recalling his days as an IAF officer, AVM (retd.) Chafekar said, “I can see substantial changes in India's military capabilities. We have made significant strides in utilising indigenous resources and enhancing our decision-making processes. I firmly believe that since the Balakot incident, our nation has transformed, as we have shifted from a position of reluctance to one of decisive action”.

Decoding the agreement reached by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of India, Pakistan, AVM (retd.) Chafekar said, “When we agreed to halt certain activities, our Prime Minister explicitly stated that any future terrorist actions would be regarded as acts of war. This statement encapsulates our intentions and future actions. A terrorist act will be defined by its severity, rather than the number of casualties, and there will be a clear threshold for what constitutes such an act”.

Two days after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following the recent escalations, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries held talks on Monday, in which they deliberated on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on May 10 on stopping military actions and firings. While no official statement was released on what transpired during the talks, government sources said that issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed.

"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," defence sources said. The talks were held between Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, DGMO of the Indian Army and Major General Kashif Abdullah, the DGMO of the Pakistan Army, over the hotline.

Sharing similar views on Operation Sindoor as AVM (retd.) Chafekar, Lt. Gen (Retd) Raj Shukla said, “Operation Sindoor is a testament to our rediscovery of the power of force. We have made it abundantly clear that under the guise of nuclear protection, they cannot continue their terror activities unchecked. We have exposed their strategic deception. This marks a significant victory for Bharat, a pivotal moment in our strategic development. I want to emphasise that when the Pakistanis requested a ceasefire, we consented. Having reached an agreement for a ceasefire, our readiness levels remain unchanged and must be closely monitored”.

“We are fully prepared, and any withdrawal of forces and ceasefire will be conducted mutually. We will observe their de-escalation and respond accordingly. This is a matter of operational strategy and leadership; it is best left to the generals and the military. We understand how to transition this temporary pause in hostilities into a complete cessation, though it requires time and military oversight. We have emerged victorious. Pakistan has limited options. You will witness peace and the conclusion of terrorism”, he asserted.

Lieutenant General Shukla emphasised that the overarching issue is that ‘OP Sindoor’ has attained significant success.

“We have redefined the application of force. As Mr. KPS Gill once stated, victory in the war on terror comes not just from pursuing terrorists, but from decisively confronting the enemy at their core. We have transformed that insight into a strategic reality. Our actions have targeted the heart of terrorism in Punjab, a move unprecedented in history, striking locations like Mahabalpur, Rawalpindi, Raiwind, and Muridke. When the adversary chose to escalate, they encountered an impressive defence system of S-400s, MR-SAMs, and Akash-Ts, which they could not breach. In response, we targeted their air bases, radar systems, and drone launch sites, leaving Pakistan vulnerable and exposed. Faced with a lack of military options, their Director General of Military Operations sought a ceasefire. They resorted to spinning narratives, but when we assess the situation through a strategic lens, they have suffered significant losses”, Shukla explained.