Exclusive: India Capable To Counter Any Retaliation From Pak, Asserts Retd Air Marshal Patnaik Post-Operation Sindoor

Bhubaneswar/Hyderabad: As days passed after the barbaric Pahalgam attack where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists, it was like the country was in waiting, trusting the Prime Minister's statement that death of each Indian will be avenged. On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India avenged, targeting nine terror hideouts in PoK and Pakistan territories and killing about 100 terrorists, much to the relief of the countrymen and not the Pahalgam victim families alone. But what awaits next? ETV Bharat's Kasturi Ray speaks to Retired Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, one of the sharpest minds in India’s air power strategy, who decoded the aftermath and the road ahead in an exclusive interview.

“This tension is likely to escalate in the coming days if Pakistan retaliates,” said Patnaik. “Pakistan is a rogue nation, and it will retaliate—how and when, we do not know. But India is capable of taking the terror-breeding country head-on. In fact, India has been preparing for this response ever since the terror attack took place on April 22,” said the Air Force officer, who served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command, from 3 October 2021 till 30 September 2022. He was born and brought up in Odisha and joined the services in 1984.

Retired Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik (With special arrangement)

Speaking on India’s capabilities, the officer emphasised that there can be no comparison between the two countries. “India is far superior in its abilities and capabilities to wage and win a war. But that does not mean Pakistan will remain silent. It is a country that does not care two hoots about its citizens. Otherwise, why would it harbor terror organizations and their leaders?” questioned the officer, who was conferred the Vayu Sena Medal in 1999 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020.

On the planning behind Operation Sindoor, he said that such massive military exercises require time and precise coordination. “From the beginning of our service in the Forces till retirement, we are trained to plan and strategize meticulously. There are multiple levels of planning—Plan A, B, and C—and then contingency planning and offensives. Not every citizen would understand why such operations take time to be executed,” he explained.

On the question of precision, the officer stated, “We have software, AI, and other tools that assist in planning an offensive. Penetrating across areas spanning hundreds of kilometres to launch simultaneous attacks is no joke. Things were different earlier,” said Patnaik, using an aviation analogy: “If a plane doesn’t land due to bad weather, a passenger may not understand. But aviation officials and pilots know what can and cannot be done. Similarly, the countrymen must trust the planners—they are in safe hands.”

Asked how Operation Sindoor in 2025 differs from previous strikes like Balakot or the Uri surgical strike, Patnaik pointed out that the Indian Armed Forces now possess the tools they need to decisively win wars. “In none of the previous operations did we have Rafales and S-400s. True, we had nuclear options, but such fighter jets and advanced systems came to India only after 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over. He ensured the Armed Forces were well-equipped to counter any terrorist attack or insurgency. Today, we are one of the few nations that are best prepared, and our forces are ready to conquer,” concluded the retired officer.

During the Muntho Dhalo attack on 16 June 1999 during the Kargil War, then Sqn Ldr Patnaik undertook a live strike mission on the largest enemy camp in the Batalik sector. He successfully attacked the western side of the camp, leading to the collapse of enemy ground activity.

In the Tiger Hill night assault on 27–28 June 1999, Sqn Ldr Patnaik carried out the first-ever night laser-guided bomb strike on Tiger Hill, scoring a direct hit as confirmed by the Army, paving the way for ground troops to capture the peak.

During ‘Operation Rakshak’, Sqn Ldr Patnaik flew 27 operational missions, including nine live bombing sorties in the Kargil sector. For his gallantry and valour in the face of the enemy, he was conferred the ‘Vayu Sena Medal' by the President of India.