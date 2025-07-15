Exclusive: Gairsain Will Be Uttarakhand's Permanent Capital Under Congress Rule, Says Ex-CM Harish Rawat

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand gears up for a high-voltage panchayat elections ahead, politics is heating up in the state with each passing day. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Rohit Soni, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its handling of religious extremism amid launch of 'Operation Kalanemi (demon)' to nab fake Godmen. He also affirmed that Gairsain will be made the permanent capital of Uttarakhand if Congress is voted to power in 2027.

Operation Kalanemi

Asked about Operation Kalanemi which was launched to take action against all those who exploit people's beliefs, Harish Rawat hit out at Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government in the state and said the Kalanemi culture belongs to the saffron party.

"The Kalanemi culture actually belongs to BJP. The current environment in the state is a result of the way BJP has instilled excessive religious fear among people. They have scared people to the point that it has led to mental exploitation. BJP has not only altered the natural state of a society but has created a sense of religious fanaticism," Rawat said.

ETV Bharat's exclusive interview with former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (ETV Bharat)

"Now people (referring to self-proclaimed Godmen) are coming to the state with the intention to exploit. They (BJP) have named it Kalanemi but this name suits the BJP more than anyone else. That said, such exploiters should definitely be caught and brought to justice," the veteran leader added.

194 Sent To Jail Under 'Op Kalanemi'

So far, under Operation Kalanemi, police have interrogated around 1500 suspects across Uttarakhand. Around 223 persons posing as fake godmen or snake-charmers using occult practices have been arrested and sent to jail. Of the arrestees, 111 are from Dehradun, 45 from Haridwar and 66 from Udham Singh Nagar. One Bangladeshi national was also arrested in Dehradun, sources said.

Gairsain As Capital And Panchayat Polls

While the political atmosphere in Uttarakhand is heating up due to the three-tier panchayat elections, parties are also planning strategies for the 2027 Assembly elections. Amid this, Harish Rawat's recent statement on Gairsain is being widely discussed in the political corridors. Rawat had said that if Congress secures victory in 2027 polls, Gairsain would be declared the permanent capital of Uttarakhand.

This statement gains significant importance as the Dhami government is preparing to hold the Monsoon Session in Gairsain's Bhararisain Assembly from August 19-22.

The government's decision to hold the Monsoon Session in Gairsain has reignited the debate on the permanent capital issue. Harish Rawat has already announced he will not contest the 2027 Assembly elections, but is always in the headlines for such bold remarks. Even during the interview, Rawat emphatically stated that Gairsain will be made the permanent capital of Uttarakhand once Congress forms the government in 2027.

Rawat said his previous statement on making Gairsain the permanent capital has garnered much attention, but the same thing had been raised by Congress time and again.

"When former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat declared Gairsain as the summer capital, both the Leader of Opposition and the Congress state president had said that if Congress returns to power, Gairsain will be made the permanent capital," Rawat recalled.

The former chief minister further explained that Congress had always intended to make Gairsain the permanent capital. "That is why the Assembly building and related infrastructure were built there," he cited.

He said, "If Uttarakhand is to solve its problems like migration, unemployment and imbalanced development, then the only way is to adopt healthy thinking and declare Gairsain as the capital. We should treat the essence of Uttarakhandiyat as a guiding principle for how we live and run the state."

'I Was Made CM When..'

When asked why he did not declare Gairsain as the capital during his tenure as CM, Rawat replied, "People never gave me a full mandate to do that. I became the chief minister in 2014 after a devastating natural disaster hit the state. The economy was in doldrums. I didn't have enough time."

"During my term, I focused on reconstruction and rehabilitation, and that was the need of the hour. GDP and per capita income had crashed. My priority was rebuilding and that is what I did," he added.

'Public Did Not Vote For Us On Gairsain Promise'

Rawat said he did initiate efforts towards making Gairsain the capital. "That is why the Assembly building and Secretariat infrastructure were developed there," he said.

He added, "We believed if a capital is to be relocated, the basic infrastructure must be in place first. That is why we promised in 2017 that if we were given the chance, we would complete the infrastructure by 2020 and shift the capital by 2022. But the public did not give us the mandate then."

The day people vote for Gairsain as capital, the Congress government will fulfill that promise, he said.

'BJP Holds Sessions In Our Assembly Building'

On the upcoming four-day session in Gairsain, Harish Rawat commented, "Tokenism will not work. Holding short sessions in Gairsain is not enough. The government should actually function from there during the summer. In the last nine years, BJP hasn't even laid a single brick of new infrastructure in Gairsain. They hold sessions in the Assembly building that we built, and think that absolves them like taking a holy dip in the Ganga."

About Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat was born to Devki Devi and Rajendra Singh on April 27, 1947, in Mohanri village of Uttarakhand's Almora district. After completing his schooling in Almora, he pursued BA and LLB from Lucknow University. He is married to Renuka Rawat, and they have two children Anupama and Anand. While Anupama is currently the MLA from Haridwar Rural, Harish Rawat's son Anand, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Haridwar, lost the polls. Rawat has been elected to Parliament five times and remains one of the most seasoned leaders in Uttarakhand politics.

His political journey began in 1973 when he became the head of district youth wing of Congress, thereby becoming the youngest to hold that position at the time. In 1980, he defeated BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi from the Almora Lok Sabha seat. He was soon appointed as Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and in 1990, he became the Union Minister for Communications. In 1992, he was made the National Vice-President of the Congress Seva Dal, a post he held until 1997. In 2001, he became the president of the Uttarakhand Congress and led the party to victory in the state's first Assembly elections. After this, ND Tiwari was made Chief Minister while Rawat was sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2002. He returned to the Union Cabinet in 2009 as Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and was later promoted in 2011 to head the Agriculture and Food Processing Ministry, also serving as Parliamentary Affairs Minister. In 2014, he became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Four years later, in 2018, he was appointed Congress General Secretary and was given charge of Assam.

Read More

Uttarakhand Launches Drive Against Impostor-Sadhus, 25 Intercepted, Including a Bangladeshi

Drive Against Impostor-Sadhus Extended From Dehradun To Haridwar