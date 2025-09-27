ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive| From Zero to 4G In 2.5 Years, India’s Core Already 5G-Ready: C-DOT CEO

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Telecom networks are what make possible every emergency call, every UPI transaction, and every online course being taken from the farthest corner of India. For several decades, the antennas, devices, and software that made all this possible were all imported, and India was dependent on foreign vendors for their telecom needs. That dependence brought with it efficiency. But that dependence also made India vulnerable to supply chain shocks, surveillance, and strategic concerns.

Now, India has flipped that situation. With the deployment of an indigenous 4G technology stack, India joins a select group of just five nations that can design, develop and deploy its own mobile networks. But beyond being a technical achievement, this represents a form of digital sovereignty.

This achievement is led by Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he shared insights on the scale of the challenge and how he takes pride in the achievement.

Upadhyay articulated what his team delivered, “4G has two things, one is the heart and brain that sits in the centre, called the exchange, or in technical terms, the core. The second thing is the tower. Towers are connected to the core. Radios, which are put on the tower, are made and integrated by Tejas."

A 5G Core Already In Place

Upadhyay pointed out that the technology is not just 4G, it is already 5G-ready.

“The core deployed in BSNL today is already 5G NSA, just like Vodafone and Airtel. It doesn’t need to get redeployed; it is already there. When 5G radios are ready, BSNL will launch 5G services. Radios are upgradable. The core is already 5G. We made such technology in just 2.5 years.”

The numbers reveal the magnitude:

97,500 tower sites across India

1.5 lakh radios installed, with many towers carrying two or three radios to handle capacity

35+ data centres supporting the network core

2 crore BSNL subscribers are generating 4 petabytes of data every day

In his words: “We didn’t have 2G. We didn’t have 3G. We directly came to the fourth floor, which took a lot of hard work because we had no base. Now, going to the fifth floor, 5G, is easy, and so will be 6G.”

Mobile Is Integral To Life

For Upadhyay, the real significance lies in the lives being touched, especially in rural and remote areas.

He drew attention to the government’s ₹30,000 crore 4G saturation project sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring connectivity to 30,000 villages.