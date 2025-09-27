Exclusive| From Zero to 4G In 2.5 Years, India’s Core Already 5G-Ready: C-DOT CEO
C-DOT CEO said India’s ₹400 crore indigenous 4G core is already 5G-ready, powering BSNL and expanding rural connectivity, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Telecom networks are what make possible every emergency call, every UPI transaction, and every online course being taken from the farthest corner of India. For several decades, the antennas, devices, and software that made all this possible were all imported, and India was dependent on foreign vendors for their telecom needs. That dependence brought with it efficiency. But that dependence also made India vulnerable to supply chain shocks, surveillance, and strategic concerns.
Now, India has flipped that situation. With the deployment of an indigenous 4G technology stack, India joins a select group of just five nations that can design, develop and deploy its own mobile networks. But beyond being a technical achievement, this represents a form of digital sovereignty.
This achievement is led by Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he shared insights on the scale of the challenge and how he takes pride in the achievement.
Upadhyay articulated what his team delivered, “4G has two things, one is the heart and brain that sits in the centre, called the exchange, or in technical terms, the core. The second thing is the tower. Towers are connected to the core. Radios, which are put on the tower, are made and integrated by Tejas."
A 5G Core Already In Place
Upadhyay pointed out that the technology is not just 4G, it is already 5G-ready.
“The core deployed in BSNL today is already 5G NSA, just like Vodafone and Airtel. It doesn’t need to get redeployed; it is already there. When 5G radios are ready, BSNL will launch 5G services. Radios are upgradable. The core is already 5G. We made such technology in just 2.5 years.”
The numbers reveal the magnitude:
- 97,500 tower sites across India
- 1.5 lakh radios installed, with many towers carrying two or three radios to handle capacity
- 35+ data centres supporting the network core
- 2 crore BSNL subscribers are generating 4 petabytes of data every day
In his words: “We didn’t have 2G. We didn’t have 3G. We directly came to the fourth floor, which took a lot of hard work because we had no base. Now, going to the fifth floor, 5G, is easy, and so will be 6G.”
Mobile Is Integral To Life
For Upadhyay, the real significance lies in the lives being touched, especially in rural and remote areas.
He drew attention to the government’s ₹30,000 crore 4G saturation project sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring connectivity to 30,000 villages.
“In 30,000 villages, 20,000 already have connectivity, and 10,000 are in process. Think of such villages where people have a mobile but no network. Today, mobile is integral to life. I can leave my wallet at home, but not my phone. When these villages do get connectivity, they enter the mainstream. The whole world comes to their fingertips; they can access education, telemedicine, or even check the price of their crops.”
He added, “For cybersecurity, C-DOT developed Sanchar Saathi, powered by the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which identifies fraudulent numbers, verifies their KYC, and ensures operators disconnect them. So far, DIP has blocked 5 crore connections. We also created the Financial Risk Indicator (FRI) to assess payment risks, which banks use to prevent fraud. Additionally, our CIOR system stops spoof calls, reducing them to just 3–4%, and AI-based checks now detect and block fraudulent SIM purchases.”
Already, over 26,700 villages have been connected. The stories emerging are powerful:
- Students logging into online classes for the first time
- Farmers receiving real-time weather and market updates
- Patients are consulting doctors via video calls instead of travelling miles
- Shopkeepers using UPI and QR codes to transact
Upadhyay framed it simply, “When you give connectivity to rural areas, you give them dignity, opportunity, and hope.”
A Leap Achieved Through Collaboration
Though C-DOT developed the core, Upadhyay credited the larger ecosystem. "Radios were made and integrated by Tejas Networks. Towers have been deployed in every state, distributed according to population. On average, there are 2,000 to 4,000 towers per state. Some towers have more than one radio to take care of traffic. The system has been fully integrated into BSNL’s 2G/3G infrastructure, which is rare for projects of this scale," said Upadhyay.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) played a key role in orchestrating the rollout, deploying its Cognitive Network Operations (CNOPS™) platform for round-the-clock network management. As a TCS executive put it, “This was about more than technology. It was about bringing together the best of India to create something that puts the nation on the world map.”
National Pride, Global Aspirations
The project has already won attention beyond India’s borders. The indigenous 4G stack was showcased at the G20 Summit, and 18 nations have expressed interest in adopting it.
“We have built it now with so much work and in less time and with less budget. For decades, we imported telecom technology. Today, we are creators," Upadhyay noted.
He added, "India’s innovation allows us to do the same work at lower cost, thanks to our talented workforce. Tasks that may need ten people abroad can often be completed by just two here. Our 4G matches global standards like Huawei, and now we have export opportunities in both 4G and 5G. India has proven that it can make world-class telecom equipment at scale and at low cost. This is not just for India, it is for the world.”
A Robert J Ravi, CMD of BSNL, called the rollout “a monumental achievement for national pride.”
Sandeep Govil, Director (Consumer Mobility), BSNL, highlighted that customers will now enjoy “a new standard of connectivity powered by a fully swadeshi 4G network.”
And N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chairman of Tejas Networks, described it as “historic and significant,” placing India in the league of nations with a comprehensive, standards-compliant telecom stack.
