Exclusive | Shahzadi's Funeral Tomorrow: 'No One Listened To Her', Says Her Father Shabbir Khan

New Delhi: Shabbir Khan, father of the executed Shahzadi Khan in the UAE, expressed his anguish at the alleged lack of support from the authorities in the infant killing case in which she was convicted.

Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old Indian woman from the Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, was executed in Abu Dhabi on February 15, 2025, after being convicted for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the execution to the Delhi High Court on Monday, stating that her last rites would be conducted on March 5 in Abu Dhabi.

ETV Bharat Excusive: Father Of Shahzadi Khan Says, "No One Helped Us" After Daughter's Execution In UAE (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Shahzadi's father, Shabbir Khan, said, "We were not informed about her arrest until two months later. The Indian embassy never assisted us in this time of crisis. We kept trying to reach her, but no one helped us. It was only after she convinced a local policeman to contact us that we came to know about her arrest."

Shabbir recalled his last conversation with Shahzadi on February 14, 2025: "She told me that it would be the last time we could speak because she was going to die. We tried to keep her hopeful, but this was the result."

He revealed that Shahzadi had faced severe pressure in Abu Dhabi, claiming she was coerced into signing a confession. "The family she worked for tortured her and forced her to sign a paper admitting to something she did not do. She was innocent, but no one listened to her," he added.

After Shahzadi Khan's arrest and subsequent execution in the UAE, her family allegedly struggled to get help from the Indian embassy. In a desperate bid to seek justice, her father reached out to a lawyer in India. The lawyer then petitioned the Delhi High Court, urging the MEA to intervene and provide support. The court facilitated communication between the family and the MEA, which eventually confirmed Shahzadi's execution.

Shahzadi's journey to the UAE began in 2021 when she was convinced by a man named Uzair, aka Panna Choudhary from Agra, whom she met on social media. He promised her a better life and job in Abu Dhabi, where his relatives lived. Shahzadi, who had suffered burns when she was eight years old and longed for plastic surgery to repair her scars, agreed to go. But her dreams were shattered when she was accused of murdering the infant.

Shabbir Khan, who has three daughters and four sons, expressed helplessness. He said, "I lost my youngest daughter. I could not even go to her because I did not have the money or passport. No one helped us," he said.

The funeral for Shahzadi Khan is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on March 5, 2025.