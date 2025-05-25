ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Ground Zero Report: Bullet Shells, Maoist Literature, Stench Of Blood Mark Encounter Site Where Top Naxal Leader Basavaraju Was Killed

There were also shoes which are of immense importance in jungle warfare. There was a stench all around, which the locals said was of blood that had been washed away in the rain.

Also to be found in large numbers were food packets that were mainly snacks, some items of daily use like Vaseline, medicines and water bottles.

Narayanpur: Bullet shells scattered over a wide area, Maoist literature, bullet marks on bamboo trees and above all, a live grenade. This was what the ETV Bharat’s team found when it reached the site of one of the biggest anti-Maoist operations carried out by the security forces in the thickly forested Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh.

Abujhmad was for long claimed to be a safe haven of the Naxals until it witnessed the killing of 27 of them on May 21, including the high-profile general secretary of CPI (Maoist) Namballa Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, who carried an award of Rs 1 crore on his head.

The operation was jointly carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bijapur districts. Two DRG jawans were also killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during the operation.

ETV Bharat travelled to this thickly forested zone that forms a major part of the ‘Red Corridor’, reaching Binagunda while travelling over 10 hours over narrow paths that serve as roads for a two-wheeler and on foot. The journey to reach the encounter site deep in the forests involved negotiating wooden makeshift bridges built by the villagers on small rivers and streams, and travelling on foot for several kilometres into areas hitherto uncharted by civilians.

This is an area that is engulfed by darkness as soon as the sun sets. The only source of light after sunset is through the solar panels that have been installed on the rooftops of houses in the villages. This is the only symbol of modernity that one finds in these parts, as the houses are made of thatched roofs and mud.

A tribal house along the way. (ETV Bharat)

This encounter between the Maoists and the security forces took place in the Kalekot forests located at a four-hour travel from Boter village of Abujhmad. It takes the same time to travel to this place from Gundakot. This was the safe haven of the Naxals for a long time, a place almost impossible for a common man to reach owing to the steep mountains all around. In addition, there is the threat from wild animals like bears and leopards that move freely along the rivers, streams and forests.

This operation has shattered the myth of the Abujhmad forests being the safest hideout of the Naxals. The security forces claim to have demolished the Maoist mapping of the area. After travelling 65 km from Narayanpur district headquarters, the ETV Bharat team reached Orchha, which is the block headquarters of Abujhmad. From there, they negotiated difficult, rugged paths to reach Boter village, which is about 30 km away and from there it was an arduous journey on foot to Gundakot.

After a night's halt at Gundakot village, the team moved towards the encounter site, covering a difficult trail of rivers and mountains dotted with the presence of wild animals. It was one of the very difficult 4 km stretches that was negotiated based on the information provided by the villagers that led to the encounter site.

ETV Bharat Ground Zero Report (ETV Bharat)

The team first reached the spot where the security forces had rested for the night before the operation. It was found strewn with food packets, electrolyte powder sachets and the red fluorescent ribbons used for identification of buddies in the pitch dark of the night. The team then moved to the place where the injured soldiers had been kept for a while.

It was after this that the team finally managed to reach the encounter site. The locals informed that the dead bodies of those killed in the encounter were lifted by a chopper. Meanwhile, the residents of Gundakot near Binagunda, the encounter site, are currently taking shelter in Boter village. They had moved to this safe location when the encounter started.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called the operation a "landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism". It came amid the March 2026 deadline set by Shah to wipe out Naxalism from the country.