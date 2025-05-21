ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | ECI Sets Target To Train 1 Lakh Election Functionaries At Central Level

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set a target of training one lakh election functionaries through its capacity-building programme at the Central level over the next few years, in a bid to provide better services to people and improve the overall quality of electoral process.

The ECI has trained over 3,000 election functionaries including DEOs, EROs and BLOs through its capacity-building programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in the national capital. However, for the the first time such trainings are being held at the Central level. It is likely that the Commission will train 10,000 participants this year.

Talking about the capacity-building programmes being conducted for frontline election functionaries, a senior official of the ECI told ETV Bharat that such training is aimed at improving the quality of the electoral process by providing better service to people.

Referring to the capacity-building programmes, the official said, "Over the next few years, ECI will provide training to one lakh election functionaries. If we train our ground level functionaries then they can help voters to enroll in the voter list more conveniently". He said for the first time such trainings are being held at the Central level.

"Earlier it was held at state and district level in a decentralised manner. But, then we took a step ahead and conducted the programmes in Delhi to motivate the functionaries. The existing training at state level and district level will continue while the one Central level will be an addition, the senior ECI official said.