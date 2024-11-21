ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: DRDO Scientists Speak About ISTAR, MMMA, And AEW&C At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Bengaluru: At the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, DRDO scientists, Satish Kumar and Pragya, spoke on cutting-edge advancements in India's defense aviation sector. The scientists offered insights into three key projects: Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) systems, Multi-Mode Maritime Aircraft (MMMA), and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platforms.

ISTAR: Redefining Surveillance Capabilities

Dr. Satish Kumar told ETV Bharat the strategic importance of ISTAR platforms in modern warfare. "These systems will revolutionise the way we gather and analyse battlefield intelligence," he said.

It is understood that the the initiative aims to provide real-time intelligence and enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) ability to monitor and respond to threats effectively.

DRDO is finalising the global tendering process to select aircraft platforms, with Bombardier Global 6000 and Gulfstream G550 as contenders. These platforms, integrated with ISTAR systems, will complement existing UAVs and bolster India’s network-centric warfare capabilities, officials said.

MMMA: Securing India's Maritime Borders

Pragya shared details about the Multi-Mode Maritime Aircraft project, emphasising its potential to strengthen India's maritime security. "We're integrating advanced sensors like AESA radars onto C295 platforms to create two variants: MMMA for the Indian Coast Guard and MRMR for the Navy,” she explained.