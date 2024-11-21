Exclusive: DRDO Scientists Speak About ISTAR, MMMA, And AEW&C At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Bengaluru: At the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, DRDO scientists, Satish Kumar and Pragya, spoke on cutting-edge advancements in India's defense aviation sector. The scientists offered insights into three key projects: Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) systems, Multi-Mode Maritime Aircraft (MMMA), and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platforms.
ISTAR: Redefining Surveillance Capabilities
Dr. Satish Kumar told ETV Bharat the strategic importance of ISTAR platforms in modern warfare. "These systems will revolutionise the way we gather and analyse battlefield intelligence," he said.
It is understood that the the initiative aims to provide real-time intelligence and enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) ability to monitor and respond to threats effectively.
DRDO is finalising the global tendering process to select aircraft platforms, with Bombardier Global 6000 and Gulfstream G550 as contenders. These platforms, integrated with ISTAR systems, will complement existing UAVs and bolster India’s network-centric warfare capabilities, officials said.
MMMA: Securing India's Maritime Borders
Pragya shared details about the Multi-Mode Maritime Aircraft project, emphasising its potential to strengthen India's maritime security. "We're integrating advanced sensors like AESA radars onto C295 platforms to create two variants: MMMA for the Indian Coast Guard and MRMR for the Navy,” she explained.
These systems are designed for air-to-sea surveillance, allowing precise tracking of maritime threats. DRDO is actively seeking development and production partners for this project to ensure timely delivery and deployment, officials said.
AEW&C: Enhancing Airborne Early Warning Systems
The scientists also highlighted the ongoing transformation of six A321 aircraft into next-generation AEW&C platforms, expected to be operational by 2027-28. "With advanced gallium nitride-based radar modules and 300-degree coverage, these platforms will set new standards in situational awareness," Kumar said.
The upgraded AEW&C systems will significantly augment the IAF's fleet, with plans to integrate similar features into existing Netra Mark-1A aircraft, further solidifying India’s aerial defense network, officials added.
A Step Towards Indigenous Excellence
The discussion underscored DRDO's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology. With these projects, India is set to achieve new milestones in its defense aviation capabilities. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 served as a platform to showcase these advancements, reinforcing Karnataka’s role as a hub for innovation and technology.
On ISTAR Platforms:
"The ISTAR system will revolutionise India’s battlefield intelligence by providing real-time surveillance and advanced reconnaissance capabilities. It’s a game-changer for addressing border tensions and enhancing network-centric warfare." - Satish Kumar, DRDO Scientist
On AEW&C Mark-2 Aircraft:
"The transformation of A321 aircraft into advanced AEW&C platforms reflects our commitment to indigenous development. With 300-degree radar coverage and cutting-edge sensors, this will significantly boost the IAF’s operational edge." – Pragya, DRDO Scientist
On MMMA for Maritime Operations:
"With advanced AESA radars and specialised mission systems, the MMMA and MRMR variants will redefine maritime surveillance and improve the operational readiness of the Coast Guard and Navy." – Satish Kumar, DRDO Scientist.