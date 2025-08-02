Exclusive: 'Congress Will Rise, BJP Will Fall', Says Harish Rawat After Uttarakhand Panchayat Poll Results

By Rohit Soni

Dehradun: Following the outcomes of the Uttarakhand three-tier panchayat elections held in two phases, both the BJP and Congress claimed victory and started celebrating.

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that his party had gained an unexpected edge in the polls. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rawat also expressed optimism for Congress and predicted major political changes in the state soon.

Prediction of the BJP's downfall

The results are very encouraging for the Congress. In four districts of the state, the number of Congress candidates among the district panchayat members has exceeded 50 per cent. In many districts, Congress has fallen behind 50 per cent by just one or two seats. In some districts, Congress is at the top, independents are in second place, and the BJP is in third place. In the next six months, Congress will not only be seen in a different form, but the downfall of the BJP will begin. Among some independents, some individuals are more aligned with Congress. There are eight districts in the state in which there is every possibility of Congress becoming the District Panchayat President.

A group of winning candidates in Uttarakhand panchayat polls (ETV Bharat)

‘People have taught the BJP a lesson.’

Apart from eight districts, Congress has missed one or two seats in the four districts that are left. But even there, Congress is at number one. In these districts, too, Congress will try to form a majority. BJP has suffered a big defeat in the posts of District Panchayat members. In the elections, relatives of BJP MLAs, someone’s daughter-in-law, someone’s son, have been defeated. This shows that the public has taught a lesson to the BJP.

‘Youth and women will bring dynamism to politics.’

Youth and women have done well in these elections. This will bring dynamism to politics. This is a good and auspicious sign. No political party or government can afford to ignore this shift. If they do, they will suffer consequences. The villagers have shown confidence in the youth—it clearly shows they want change.

On the future performance of Congress

The results of the panchayat elections will strengthen the Congress. There’s still around one and a half years to go before the Assembly elections. We must perform more effectively. After these results, we must say, ‘Thank you, Uttarakhand,’ and raise issues more strongly as the opposition.

A female winning candidate in Uttarakhand panchayat polls (ETV Bharat)

‘BJP is the child of Ravana.’

BJP is the child of Ravana. Their deeds are like Ravana’s. Kidnapping is their way. If they use power and money to do something like this, we will fight it. During the counting, wherever the government used its machinery, people protested fiercely. Congresspeople are still ready with Kandali grass. Whoever creates trouble will be hit with Kandali grass.

Congress is working as a dynamic party. We will perform worthy of to win in 2027. Now BJP will be defeated. Apart from the Panchayat results, the BJP will fall continuously. Congress will rise. A big change will be seen within the Congress in the next 6 months.”

Unemployment, inflation, atrocities against women, and corruption—these are now courtesy topics. The gap between the poor and the rich is growing. Schemes are invisible. Roads have potholes. Electricity has become very expensive.”

On Meeting CM Dhami

If I take any step and there’s no discussion, it means I missed something. I haven’t missed yet—that’s why there’s talk. Pushkar Singh Dhami is the Chief Minister. As a matter of courtesy, one should meet sometimes. I had gone to work. Some Congress MLAs had expectations, so I went with them.

‘BJP has reversed the state’s direction.’

The BJP government has reversed the direction of the state. Congress had set a straight path. In the last nine years, the direction has been reversed. That’s why the state is in this condition today. It pains me to say this, but we are moving toward becoming a failed state.