Exclusive: China's Support To Pakistan Will Have No Impact On India, Says Retired Major General Indrabalan

Kasaragod: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Retired Major General Indrabalan has asserted that China's assistance to Pakistan will not have any impact on India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Army veteran said, "Now, with the Central government's green signal, Indian Army has the full freedom to immediately retaliate against any provocation from Pakistan."

"Be it through missiles or surgical strikes, the Army now has the authority to choose the appropriate response as it deems fit, given that the Forces have been given a free hand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is obvious that the Indian Army will respond with double the force to any provocation from Pakistan. In the current scenario, there is also the possibility of surgical operations similar to those in Uri and Balakot," he stated.

The Retd Major General said, "This is the first time the Central government has granted such complete freedom to the military. In 1971, 1999, and 2019, India launched major retaliatory actions against Pakistan. A similar situation could arise again. The ball is now in Army's court to decide whether a surgical response is necessary."

However, he noted that the approval of the central government would be required if situation escalates to a full-scale war scenario. "Likewise, any cross-border retaliation also needs government clearance. Even if Pakistan receives support from China, they will not be able to touch India. China will not directly support Pakistan but may provide weapons and other assistance instead. However, none of that will affect India," said Indrabalan.

He further warned Pakistan that it can soon expect a retaliation for the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir. " The Army intends to capture the terrorists alive. Currently, search operations are underway in the forest areas of Anantnag," he mentioned.

"PM Modi has granted the Armed Forces complete freedom to retaliate against Pakistan. During a high-level meeting in presence of Defence Minister, NSA and chief of forces, the Prime Minister made it clear that the Army, Navy and the Air Force have the authority to decide the target, timing, and method of response. Following intense deliberations, the Central government adopted this firm stance," Indrabalan explained.

