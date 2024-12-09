Exclusive: MHA Has Committed To Three Key Decisions For Ladakh, Claims Chering Dorjay Lakrook

Leh: Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Co-Chairman of the Leh Apex Body, on Monday claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has committed to three key decisions for Ladakh.

According to Lakrook, these include a 95% reservation for Ladakhis in government jobs, 33% reservation for women in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), and the recognition of Bhoti and Urdu as state languages.

Speaking about the 95% job reservation, he told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, "Of this, 80% will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, 10% for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of Ladakh, 4% for residents living along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LOC), and 1% for the Scheduled Caste, even though this category is not present in Ladakh."

He added, “There is currently no clarity regarding the establishment of a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh. We are hopeful that the upcoming discussions on January 15 will provide more insight and work toward a permanent solution.”

"Although it is not part of the four-point agenda, the reservation for women in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils is a significant step forward. Women in Ladakh have had limited participation in policy and decision-making, which has been a notable gap. While there is already a 33% reservation for women in Panchayats, it was equally important to ensure their representation in the Hill Councils."

"The absence of women's representation in the past highlights the lack of their involvement in governance and decision-making processes. This new development is undoubtedly good news for the women of Ladakh," added Chering Dorje Lakrook.

Regarding the commitment to designate Bhoti and Urdu as state languages, he said, “In Leh district, the demand to recognize Bhoti as a state language has been longstanding, especially after Ladakh was granted Union Territory status. Previously, in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhoti had some recognition. The language is spoken across the Himalayan region, with slight variations, extending as far as Arunachal Pradesh. Further, including Bhoti in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution would be a significant step forward.”

Discussing the shifting dynamics of politics in Ladakh, he remarked, “Earlier, Ladakh had four elected MLAs and two MLCs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and we even had representation in the cabinet. In the erstwhile J&K state, we had a voice in decision-making. However, after becoming a Union Territory without a legislature, we feel our representation has been lost."

"This is why we are demanding statehood, so we can create laws tailored to the needs of Ladakhis. The absence of this legislative power is deeply felt. Currently, we only have one MP. While our population is small, the vast geographical expanse of Ladakh makes it challenging for a single MP to effectively represent the entire region. This is why, as part of our four-point agenda, we are demanding two MPs, one for each district, to ensure better representation," he added.

Discussing the announcement of five new Districts by MHA on August 26 and the recent Budget cut, he said, "The announcement of five new districts is a welcome step, as it is crucial for our scattered region. This move will bring the administration closer to the people, ensuring better accessibility and governance."

"Regarding the recent budget cuts, I believe the reduction occurred because the UT administration was unable to fully utilise the allocated funds. Typically, budgets increase rather than decrease. Specifically, the cut of approximately Rs. 110 crores in the CAPEX budget for the Hill Council is unjustified. During our last discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, there were deliberations about restoring these funds," he contended.

He further said, "It's too early to feel either optimistic or disappointed, as the talks are still ongoing. The most critical points of the four-point agenda — statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule — remain unresolved. These are significant issues, and only after they are addressed can we assess whether the talks were successful or not.

"Much will depend on what the government offers. We hope that this time, the government listens with an open heart and fulfils the genuine demands and aspirations of the people of Ladakh. We have made it clear that we stand united in support of these goals.”

He concluded by saying, "As part of our strategy, we approached the first round of talks with a clear focus on the Four-Point Agenda and emphasised that the entire series of discussions should centre around it. We remain hopeful that the upcoming meetings will address these critical points in detail. We are prepared and ready to engage in meaningful dialogue.”