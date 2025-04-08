ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Bhagwant Mann, Sharad Pawar Refused Central Security Cover

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denied accepting security cover provided by the Centre. Disclosing this to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, a senior government official said that Mann was provided with the Y+ security cover last year.

"But he (Mann) denied accepting the security cover which was supposed to be provided by the CRPF," a senior CRPF official said. Similarly, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Pary (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar also denied accepting central government security cover.

"Sharad Pawar was supposed to be provided with Z security. But he denied accepting the arrangements," the official disclosed.

A security cover is provided to the VIPs and VVIPs following a review of threat perception. Significantly, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on April 4, took over security for south actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay.

"The film actor has been provided with Y category security across Tamil Nadu," the official said. As many as 206 are provided with security by the VIP security wing of CRPF.

The official further said that the agency is ready to provide security to all the VIPs and VVIPs if there are any such arrangements where only one central security agency will be assigned to provide security to them. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been working on a strategy where only one central security agency will be assigned with the task of providing VIP security.

The MHA is working on the idea of assigning the entire VIP security duty to the CRPF. Several meetings in this regard took place at North Block where senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CRPF, National Security Guard (NSG) and others were present.

Sources privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the initiative was taken following the fact that CRPF’s Parliament Duty Group (PDG) which was assigned for Parliament security duty have been withdrawn after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the responsibility of providing overall security in the Parliament.