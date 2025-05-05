'Exclusion Perpetuates Historical Injustice': SC Directs Admission Of MBBS Candidate With Disability In AIIMS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently directed the allocation of a seat at AIIMS to a candidate with disability who cleared the MBBS entrance exam in 2024.
The top court remarked that when administrative authorities create arbitrary barriers that exclude qualified persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), they not only violate statutory provisions but also perpetuate the historical injustice and stigmatisation.
The apex court said the denial of admission to the appellant reflects institutional bias and systemic discrimination, while highlighting the need to change such a mindset.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the constitutional promise of equality is not merely formal but substantive, requiring the state to take affirmative measures to ensure that People with Disabilities (PwD) and PwBD can meaningfully participate in all spheres of life, including professional education.
The apex court stressed that reasonable accommodation, enshrined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, is not a matter of charity but a fundamental right flowing from Articles 14, 16, and 21 of our Constitution.
“When administrative authorities create arbitrary barriers that exclude qualified PwBD candidates, they not only violate statutory provisions but also perpetuate the historical injustice and stigmatisation”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on May 2, which was uploaded today.
Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the fundamental rights and the dignity of PwD and PwBD candidates must be protected by ensuring that assessment of their capabilities is individualised, evidence-based, and free from stereotypical assumptions that have no scientific foundation.
The apex court said the denial of admission to the appellant in the MBBS undergraduate course was grossly illegal, arbitrary, and violative of his fundamental rights as guaranteed under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.
The apex court said such action not only reflects institutional bias and systemic discrimination but also undermines the principles of equal opportunity and non-discrimination enshrined in our constitutional framework.
The apex court’s judgment came on a plea by Kabir Paharia who has five half-grown fingers and was denied MBBS admission due to his locomotor disability. Paharia had challenged an order of the Delhi High Court which rejected his plea.
Paharia had cleared class X with 91.5 per cent and class XII with 90 per cent marks without the help of a scribe to write the exams, and scored 542 out of 720 in NEET.
His disability is described as "congenital absence of multiple fingers in both hands as well as involvement of left foot (2nd and 3rd toe), the extent whereof has been assessed at 42 per cent."
The apex court on April 2, had directed his fresh assessment by a medical board constituted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The board concluded that Paharia demonstrated functional adaptation using his existing fingers during different tasks.
The apex court, in the judgment referring to the medical board's report, said, "We feel that the mindset must change and this trivial aberration, by no stretch of imagination, can be a ground to deny admission to the appellant in the MBBS UG course, when he is otherwise qualified and scored exceeding high rank in the NEET-UG 2024."
The bench said the 2024-2025 academic session has progressed significantly and thus it would not be expedient to grant admission to the appellant in the said session.
“We accordingly direct that the appellant shall be allocated a seat in the MBBS UG course 2025 against the Scheduled Castes PwBD quota in the All-India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, in the forthcoming academic session," the bench said.
Under the 2016 Act, persons with benchmark disabilities are defined as those with a disability of 40 per cent or more as certified by a recognised medical authority.
The top court also directed the National Medical Commission to complete the process of revising the guidelines for admission to the MBBS course within two months so that no deserving candidate in the PwBD category is denied admission into the MBBS course in spite of his/her/their entitlement.
Advocates Rahul Bajaj and Amar Jain, both persons with benchmark disability (zero vision), appeared for the petitioner, amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal and additional solicitor general Archana Pathak Dave, represented the National Medical Commission.
