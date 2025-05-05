ETV Bharat / bharat

'Exclusion Perpetuates Historical Injustice': SC Directs Admission Of MBBS Candidate With Disability In AIIMS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently directed the allocation of a seat at AIIMS to a candidate with disability who cleared the MBBS entrance exam in 2024.

The top court remarked that when administrative authorities create arbitrary barriers that exclude qualified persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), they not only violate statutory provisions but also perpetuate the historical injustice and stigmatisation.

The apex court said the denial of admission to the appellant reflects institutional bias and systemic discrimination, while highlighting the need to change such a mindset.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the constitutional promise of equality is not merely formal but substantive, requiring the state to take affirmative measures to ensure that People with Disabilities (PwD) and PwBD can meaningfully participate in all spheres of life, including professional education.

The apex court stressed that reasonable accommodation, enshrined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, is not a matter of charity but a fundamental right flowing from Articles 14, 16, and 21 of our Constitution.

“When administrative authorities create arbitrary barriers that exclude qualified PwBD candidates, they not only violate statutory provisions but also perpetuate the historical injustice and stigmatisation”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on May 2, which was uploaded today.

Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the fundamental rights and the dignity of PwD and PwBD candidates must be protected by ensuring that assessment of their capabilities is individualised, evidence-based, and free from stereotypical assumptions that have no scientific foundation.

The apex court said the denial of admission to the appellant in the MBBS undergraduate course was grossly illegal, arbitrary, and violative of his fundamental rights as guaranteed under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

The apex court said such action not only reflects institutional bias and systemic discrimination but also undermines the principles of equal opportunity and non-discrimination enshrined in our constitutional framework.

The apex court’s judgment came on a plea by Kabir Paharia who has five half-grown fingers and was denied MBBS admission due to his locomotor disability. Paharia had challenged an order of the Delhi High Court which rejected his plea.