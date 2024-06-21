ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Stays Kejriwal's Bail Granted by Trial Court; Reserves Order on ED's Plea for 2 to 3 Days

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

The Delhi High Court put on hold the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a trial court in the alleged excise scam till it pronounces its order on ED's plea challenging the trial court's order. The HC reserved its order, saying it would have to go through the records of the case.

Excise Scam: Trial Court Bail Order on Kejriwal Not to Be Given Effect Till HC Hears ED's Challenge
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a trial court after hearing the ED's petition. Following this Kejriwal would remain in jail. The HC issued a notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on the ED's plea challenging his bail.

The HC, earlier during the day's hearing, said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the ED's plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

The high court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon. The ED has challenging the trial court's order passed on Thursday evening. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

Sanjay Singh Hits Back At PM Modi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi High Court put on hold the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Taking to X, Singh said in a post in Hindi, "Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court's order has not yet come, even a copy of the order has not been received, so Modi's ED reached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country? "Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system? The whole country is watching you?" the AAP MP said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED in the high court, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

Sunita Kejriwal Reacts: Dictatorship has crossed all limits; we hope HC will deliver justice, said CM Kejriwal's wife Sunita after ED challenges bail given to Delhi CM. (with PTI inputs)

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

