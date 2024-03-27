'Excise Policy Scam': ED Seeks Time From Delhi HC to Respond to Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

'Excise Policy Scam': ED Seeks Time From Delhi HC to Respond to Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED. He was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the agency, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record.

For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleged that the request to file response was a delay tactic.

Challenge is to the foundation of arrest and there are several "glaring issues" that need immediate decision by the high court either way, the senior lawyer added. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would take up the matter again after some time.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

On Friday, the trial court had remanded Kejriwal in the ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

The ED arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.