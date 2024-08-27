ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise 'Scam': Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till September 3

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tikk September 3 in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Excise 'Scam': Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till September 3
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI EXCISE POLICY SCAMARVIND KEJRIWALDELHI CMKEJRIWAK CUSTODY EXTENDED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.