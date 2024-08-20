ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise 'Scam': Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 27

By PTI

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 27 in a corruption case.

File photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video conference on the expiry of the period of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kejriwal.

