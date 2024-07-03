Excise 'Scam': Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Sisodia, K Kavitha

ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Wednesday extended the custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha after they were produced before the court through a video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha has been extended till July 25 following a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
New Delhi: A court on Wednesday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

