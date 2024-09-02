ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Policy 'Scam': SC Grants Bail to Ex-AAP Functionary Vijay Nair in PMLA Case

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

The apex court granted bail to Vijay Nair in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, citing the principle that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Nair, who has been detained for 22 months, challenged earlier bail denials. The case, based on a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, will proceed without his continued pre-trial detention.

Nair, who has been detained for 22 months, challenged earlier bail denials. The case, based on a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, will proceed without his continued pre-trial detention.
Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying liberty is "sacrosanct". Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that Nair has been in jail for the last 22 months in the money laundering case where the maximum punishment is seven years. On August 12, the bench sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Nair.

Nair, who was arrested by the agency on November 13, 2022, had challenged the trial court's July 29 order dismissing his default bail plea. On July 3 last year, the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR which was lodged after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying liberty is "sacrosanct". Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that Nair has been in jail for the last 22 months in the money laundering case where the maximum punishment is seven years. On August 12, the bench sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Nair.

Nair, who was arrested by the agency on November 13, 2022, had challenged the trial court's July 29 order dismissing his default bail plea. On July 3 last year, the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR which was lodged after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAY NAIR GRANTED BAIL IN PMLASC GRANTS BAIL TO VIJAY NAIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.