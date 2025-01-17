Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC To Hear ED Plea Against Arvind Kejriwal's Bail On Mar 21

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday set March 21 to hear the enforcement directorate's plea against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan adjourned Friday's hearing at the request of the enforcement directorate's (ED) counsel. The senior counsel representing Kejriwal opposed the request for adjournment saying ED repeatedly took dates in the past several months.

He urged the court to hear the matter and grant bail to Kejriwal saying other accused were granted bail in the money laundering case. "There is an impending election. Why should this sword be hanging over him? If bail is well given to all 15 accused, why should it be kept pending for him?" asked Kejriwal's counsel.

The ED counsel said no prejudice was caused to Kejriwal on account of the adjournments as he was already on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the matter. "I will set it down for hearing.. No prejudice is caused to him. List for hearing on March 21," said Justice Mahajan.

On July 12, 2024 the top court granted the interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case while referring to a larger bench of three questions on the aspect of "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On June 20 last year, Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, which was subsequently stayed by the high court on ED's plea. The former CM was arrested by the ED and the CBI on March 21 and June 26, 2024, in the money laundering and corruption cases, respectively.

The excise policy 2021 was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.