Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Summons Arvind Kejriwal On Feb 17 Over Non Compliance With ED

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

The Delhi Court has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 in response to the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate regarding his alleged non-compliance with summons related to the excise policy case.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by a court on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

"Cognisance of the complaint has been taken and summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said. The judge had reserved the order after the ED submitted that it had concluded its arguments in the matter. The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for the non-compliance of its summons.

Kejriwal on Friday skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the ED. The agency had issued the summons to him on last Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Meanwhile, AAP, after the court summons, said it was studying the order, and maintained that the multiple notices by the Enforcement Directorate against Kejriwal were "illegal" and said it would apprise the court of its stand. "We are studying the court order and will take necessary legal steps accordingly," AAP leader Jasmine Shah told a press conference. (With agency inputs)

Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

