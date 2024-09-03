ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Case: Delhi Court Issues Release Order for Ex-AAP Communications in-Charge Vijay Nair

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

A Delhi court issued a release order for ex-AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in a money-laundering case lodged by the ED and a corruption case lodged by the CBI.

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday issued a release order for former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in a money-laundering case lodged by the ED and a corruption case lodged by the CBI, both linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order after accepting the bail bonds furnished by Nair in both cases.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Nair in the money-laundering case on Monday, saying liberty is "sacrosanct". Nair was granted bail in the corruption case on November 14, 2022 by the trial court, which had noted that it was based on a CBI FIR, which does not say that Nair and Boinpally committed any substantive offences, but are only alleged to be part of a criminal conspiracy.

Nair had, however, not furnished a bail bond then.

