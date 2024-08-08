ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A Delhi court extended till August 20 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Liquor scam.

Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
File photo of Rouse Avenue court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended till August 20 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baveja through video conferencing.

The court had on July 29 reserved its order on the CBI's plea requesting the extension of Kejriwal's judicial custody. Earlier, on July 25, the court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till August 8. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the alleged scam.

At least 18 people including Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS leader K Kavita have been arrested in the case so far. However, Sanjay Singh has been granted regular bail by the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail here in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the excise policy case. On Wednesday, he wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, informing him that Education Minister Atishi Marlena will hoist the flag in his place this Independence Day on August 15.

The Delhi government's annual Independence Day programme at Chhatrasal Stadium traditionally sees the Chief Minister hoisting the Tricolour. However, due to CM Kejriwal's current incarceration, he has now authorised his Cabinet colleague Atishi to undertake this role. (With Agency Inputs)

