Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended till August 20 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baveja through video conferencing.

The court had on July 29 reserved its order on the CBI's plea requesting the extension of Kejriwal's judicial custody. Earlier, on July 25, the court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till August 8. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the alleged scam.

At least 18 people including Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS leader K Kavita have been arrested in the case so far. However, Sanjay Singh has been granted regular bail by the Supreme Court.