Exchange Of Gunfire Reported At Basantgarh Area In Udhampur

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter started between the security forces and a group of militants in the Basantgarh area in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The gun battle between the two sides started after the security forces established contact with the group of militants, who were hiding in the higher reaches of the Khanerd area of Basantgarh and cornered them in the forests.

Jammu Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that based on specific intelligence an operation was launched in Kathua.

"Contact has been established at the Kathua Basantgarh border with the terrorists. The operation is underway and further details are being ascertained," Bartwal said.