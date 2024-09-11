Exchange Of Gunfire Reported At Basantgarh Area In Udhampur

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter started between the security forces and a group of militants in the Basantgarh area in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The gun battle between the two sides started after the security forces established contact with the group of militants, who were hiding in the higher reaches of the Khanerd area of Basantgarh and cornered them in the forests.
Jammu Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that based on specific intelligence an operation was launched in Kathua.
"Contact has been established at the Kathua Basantgarh border with the terrorists. The operation is underway and further details are being ascertained," Bartwal said.
Udhampur is one of the mountainous districts of the Jammu division where foreign militants have been reported to be hiding in the dense forests and for the past few months several times Militants fled from the encounter sites.
The PRO added that based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces in the area of Basantgarh Police Station.
"Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. The entire area has been cordoned off," the PRO said in the statement.