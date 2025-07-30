ETV Bharat / bharat

Exchange Of Fire Near LoC In J-K's Poonch After Infiltration Bid By Terrorists

Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in general area of Poonch Sector, said the White Knight Corps.

Exchange Of Fire Near LoC In J-K's Poonch After Infiltration Bid By Suspected Terrorists
Representational Image
Jammu: Two days after three terrorists were eliminated during an encounter in the Dachigam forests of Kashmir, another gunfight broke out when Army troops intercepted a suspected group of terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the border in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Sharing details, defence spokesman said a suspected movement was observed near the LoC after which a contact was established.

The alert troops saw the movement of infiltrating terrorists in general area of Maldivalan in Degwar sector late Tuesday night, leading to an encounter, the officials said.

They said two terrorists fell down after being hit during the gunfight but it was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured, reported PTI.

"Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress," stated the White Knight Corps.

The operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.

