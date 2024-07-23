ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt in JK's Poonch; Jawan Succumbs To Injuries

Indian Army successfully prevented terrorists from infiltrating the Battal Sector in the Poonch district. However, the soldier who was injured during heavy gunfire later died during treatment. Operations continue as security forces intensify efforts against escalating terrorist activities. Reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Indian Army troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by engaging terrorists in the Battal sector of Jammu. During the operation, one soldier was injured in the exchange of fire.
Representative Image (ANI Photo)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a recent escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Indian Army troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists, resulting in one soldier sustaining injuries, who later succumbed to injuries in Army hospital. The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning in the Battal sector of the Krishnagati belt.

Officials on Tuesday said that the injured soldier Lance Naik Subash Chander succumbed to injuries in the Army hospital. In a post on X, the White Knight Corps had said, "Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured." Operations remain ongoing in the area, with a search operation launched to track down any remaining terrorists.

The Army in the early hours of Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghatti sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch. The Army men engaged the infiltrating terrorists with effective fire.

The combing and search operation in the area is underway. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to assist troops on the ground in the search operation. Officials said that Army men deployed at the LoC and borders in Jammu & Kashmir are at the highest level of alert to foil infiltration bids of militants from across the border.

Tuesday's terrorist attack is the 15th incident in the Jammu division in recent times. In these incidents, 11 security personnel including two officers, and 9 pilgrims have lost their lives and 58 others are injured. During this period, five terrorists have been neutralised.

TAGGED:

