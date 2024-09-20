Exchange Of Fire Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Reasi

Jammu: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces on Friday evening in the Shikari area of Chassana, Reasi district, in the Jammu region. Assistant Director General Of Police Jammu Zone Anand Jain said that based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at the Shikari area under the jurisdiction of the Chassana police station.

Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides and the area has been cordoned off. Police Sources said that as soon as the search operation began, militants opened fire on security forces when the joint team of police and army team approached the suspected location, militants hiding in the area fired at them, triggering an encounter. The area has been cordoned off and additional troops have been deployed to neutralise the militants.

However, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties or damage from any side It is pertinent to mention that on June 9, 2024, militants attacked a bus in Reasi carrying pilgrims resulting in the death of nine pilgrims and 41 injured in the attack.

Read more: Gunfight Breaks Out In Poonch, Third In As Many Days In Poll-bound J&K