Exact Definition Of Accident Not Defined In Legal Framework, Says Bombay High Court In 14-Year-Old Road Mishap Case

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 7.82 lakhs to the family of a woman who lost her life after her saree got stuck in the rear wheel of a two-wheeler.

The court held that an accident under the Motor Vehicles Act includes collision, overturning or slipping and involvement of another vehicle is not necessary. The mishap had occurred at Kolhapur on August 3, 2011 while the victim was riding pillion with her husband Ramchandra Patil and their two children.

The victim's saree got stuck in the rear wheel of the motorcycle following which she fell down and died during treatment at a hospital. She used to earn Rs 4,000 a month from a dairy and was the primary bread earner for her family. After the mishap, Ramchandra sought insurance from the insurance company but the latter rejected it stating it was not an accident.

Ramchandra then challenged the insurance company's verdict in the High Court through a petition. The insurance company, during the hearing, stated that Ramchandra had violated traffic norms as he was riding with his wife and two children. The company said the incident occurred as the victim's saree got stuck in the wheel of the bike.

However, the High Court contended that the exact definition of an accident is not clarified in the legal framework. "It is not right to interpret an accident as just two vehicles colliding with each other", the single bench of Justice Shivkumar Dighe said while ruling that the petitioner is entitled to compensation.

"Admittedly, the deceased was going on motorcycle and her saree got entangled in the rear wheel of the motorcycle and she fell on the road. It shows that, the death of the deceased was an accident. At the time of accident, the motorcycle was insured with respondent/insurance company", the bench said.

It added that the accident was caused due to use of the motorcycle. Hence the insurance company is liable to pay the compensation. "Though four persons were travelling on the bike, but it has come on record that the deceased, her husband and their two minor children around three years of age were travelling with them, so it cannot be considered as breach of terms and conditions of insurance policy", the court observed.

The court asked the insurance company to pay Ramchandra Rs 7.82 lakhs with 7.5 per cent interest within eight weeks.