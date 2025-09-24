ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Winner Kiran Desai Shortlisted For Booker Prize For 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny'

A collage of author Kiran Desai and the cover of her book shortlisted for 2025 Booker Prize. ( Source: thebookerprizes.com )

New Delhi: Booker Prize-winning author Kiran Desai on Tuesday returned to the coveted literary award shortlist with ‘The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny’, a novel described by the judges as a “vast and immersive” tale about a pair of young Indians in America.

The 53-year-old Delhi-born author, who won the Booker Prize 19 years ago in 2006 with ‘The Inheritance of Loss’, joins six writers from around the world on the coveted literary shortlist.

Desai’s latest novel stands out as the longest, weighing in at 667 pages and published by Hamish Hamilton.

“An intimate and expansive epic about two people finding a pathway to love and each other. Rich in meditations about class, race and nationhood, this book has it all,” judges said of Desai’s latest work.

"This novel about Indians in America becomes one about westernised Indians rediscovering their country, and in some ways a novel about the Indian novel’s place in the world. Vast and immersive, the book enfolds a magical realist fable within a social novel within a love story. We loved the way in which no detail, large or small, seems to escape Desai’s attention, every character (in a huge cast) feels fully realised, and the writing moves with consummate fluency between an array of modes: philosophical, comic, earnest, emotional, and uncanny," the judges said.

She spent almost 20 years writing her latest novel and should Desai win this year, she would become the fifth double winner in the prize’s 56-year history and India would secure an unprecedented clean sweep of 2025’s Booker Prizes, after author Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi won the International Booker Prize for their short-story collection ‘Heart Lamp’ earlier this year.