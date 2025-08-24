ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Forced Into Resignation By BJP, Put Under House Arrest’: Tamil Nadu MP Thirumavalavan

Thoothukudi: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday alleged that the former Vice President of India was forced to resign by the BJP-led central government and was kept under house arrest.

Addressing a press conference today, Thirumavalavan said the BJP government had threatened Dhankar and made him resign. “He is currently under house arrest, and we don’t know his condition. If this is what a vice president faces, we can only imagine the condition of the common citizens,” he said, adding that the BJP government had imposed the VP elections on everyone.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many.

Thirumavalavan termed the projection of the NDA’s vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, who is from Tamil Nadu, as a voice of Tamilians, “pointless”. “This election is not for the President’s post for Tamil Nadu, but the President’s post for India. Therefore, there is no point in projecting the Tamil identity in this,” he said.