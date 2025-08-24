‘Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Forced Into Resignation By BJP, Put Under House Arrest’: Tamil Nadu MP Thirumavalavan

Thoothukudi: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday alleged that the former Vice President of India was forced to resign by the BJP-led central government and was kept under house arrest.
Addressing a press conference today, Thirumavalavan said the BJP government had threatened Dhankar and made him resign. “He is currently under house arrest, and we don’t know his condition. If this is what a vice president faces, we can only imagine the condition of the common citizens,” he said, adding that the BJP government had imposed the VP elections on everyone.
Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many.
Thirumavalavan termed the projection of the NDA’s vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, who is from Tamil Nadu, as a voice of Tamilians, “pointless”. “This election is not for the President’s post for Tamil Nadu, but the President’s post for India. Therefore, there is no point in projecting the Tamil identity in this,” he said.
The VCK chief said that the opposition INDIA bloc candidate, Sudarshan Reddy, will visit Chennai today and meet the allies to garner support. “Reddy should be elected, as he is a strong person who can protect the Constitution,” he appealed.
Furthermore, Thirumavalavan extended support to the Chennai sanitation workers’ protest and said the party leaders met the CM and urged that sanitation work should not be handed over to the private sector. “The government should focus on not making this a permanent profession for a particular community. We are putting forward the idea with a long-term perspective that whoever has learnt the technology should be able to do that work,” he said.
“The government should be responsible for the higher education expenses of the children of the sanitation worker who died in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, recently. The government should provide jobs for his family. Additional financial assistance should be provided,” he demanded.
