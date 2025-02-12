ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Mukherjee Rejoins Congress After 4 Years In TMC

Abhijit Mukherjee had expressed his desire to rejoin the Congress in June last year, but owing to different state elections, it could take place now.

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Mukherjee Rejoins Congress After 4 Years In TMC
File photo of Abhijit Mukherjee (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Kolkata: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee rejoined the Congress on Wednesday after a four-year stint in the Trinamool Congress.

The former Lok Sabha MP was given the Congress membership at the party's state headquarters here in the presence of AICC general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Gulam Ahmed Mir, and an MLA from Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is my second birthday in the Congress and politics," Mukherjee told reporters after being handed over the party flag by the national and state leadership.

Mukherjee said that he had expressed his desire to rejoin the Congress in June last year, but owing to different state elections, it could take place now. He returned to the Congress four years after switching over to the Trinamool Congress in July 2021.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar said that this is a big step for the party's state unit to fight for the people of West Bengal.

Mukherjee had won a bye-election to the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2012 on a Congress ticket after his illustrious father, who had helmed several key ministries in the Union government as a Congress minister, was elected the President of India.

Mukherjee had also won the 2014 parliamentary elections from the same constituency as a Congress candidate.

