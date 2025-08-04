ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-MP Suicide: SC Reserves Verdict On Son's Plea Against Quashing Of FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a plea against an order quashing the FIR against nine persons, including Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, for allegedly abetting suicide of former Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar in 2021.

The Bombay High Court on September 8, 2022 quashed the case against nine persons in the case. The FIR was registered after the death of Delkar, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in 2021. His alleged suicide note detailed harassment and intimidation, prompting police action against several persons, including top bureaucrats and political figures.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for Abhinav Delkar, son of the late MP, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the state government and senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on behalf of some accused.

During the hearing, the bench engaged in a detailed discussion on whether the material on record, including the 30-page suicide note left by the deceased MP, could sustain charges under Section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide).

“The person had time to think over and write 30 pages. Can we say it (the suicide) was at the spur of the moment?” the CJI asked. He said individual responses to stress or harassment can differ.

“Someone who is sensitive may commit suicide, while someone with a hard heart may not,” the CJI added. Arora said Delkar’s mental state at the time of the incident was the result of a deep sense of public humiliation.

“He was distressed because he believed his public image had been destroyed. Look at what he has written to his wife and children…his family name mattered deeply to him,” she said. “The law remains the same irrespective of changing narratives. The high court's decision to quash the FIR is correct based on the facts,” Mehta said.