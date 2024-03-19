Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren joins BJP

New Delhi: JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, joined the BJP on Tuesday. She quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) hours before joining the BJP, claiming that she was being neglected and isolated in the state's ruling party.

Soren joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai at its headquarters here. The three-term MLA's decision to join the BJP is a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connect with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main vote base of the JMM.

Earlier in the day, Jama legislator Sita Soren tendered her resignation from the party, citing allegations of being sidelined along with her family. In her resignation letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party. Sita voiced her disappointment, indicating a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos.