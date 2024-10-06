ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hospitalised

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was admitted to the hospital due to blood sugar-related complications on Saturday night.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday.
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday. He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy, a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr Sudhir Rai told PTI that Soren's condition was stable and improving. In a post on X, Soren said there was nothing to worry about him. "Due to health related problems, I will be attending the 'Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan' organised at veer bhumi Bhognadih today through video conferencing. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. I will soon recover completely and come back among you all," he said.

Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM. He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.

