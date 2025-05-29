Ex-JDU Councillor Held After Large Cache Of Weapons Seized From House In Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: Bihar Police have seized a large cache of weapons in a raid at the Baiganabad locality in the Nalanda district and arrested a former JDU councillor in connection with this, an official said on Thursday.

Akhlaqur Rahman alias Akbar Malik is a well-known land dealer and a former councillor of JDU, police said. The seizure from Rahman's house includes cylinder-shaped explosive capsules, two rifles, two revolvers made in Taiwan and England, airguns, 168 live cartridges, about 800 air gun bullets and a large quantity of other illegal weapons.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of Nalanda SP Bharat Soni. "During the raid, Malik tried to escape. However, the police team chased and caught him. He has criminal antecedents, as eight cases, including fraud and land brokerage, are pending against him," Soni said.

"Malik has been found involved in criminal activities since 2012. A case has also been registered against him at the Bihta Police Station. Police are now looking into the possible source of these weapons and the purpose of their use. The STF has also been informed in this regard, as it may be linked to an inter-district or inter-state gang. The process of confiscating his illegally acquired property will also be started," he added.