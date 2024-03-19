Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Amid the speculation that Taranjit Singh Sandhu could fight Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar, the former Indian ambassador to the US joined the BJP on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined the BJP on Tuesday amid the possibility that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar in Punjab.

He joined the party in the presence of its general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh. Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.

This development should also reach hometown Amritsar, he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda for his political innings.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.