Ex-Husband's Consent Not Required For Organ Donation Of Spouse: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has observed that the consent of the ex-husband is not required under the law for the spouse to donate her organ. The court directed the hospital to proceed with the transplant procedure without insisting on the approval of the former husband.
The order was issued in response to a petition filed by a woman who wished to donate a liver to her ailing father. She approached the court after the Star Hospital allegedly insisted on a consent letter from her husband, even though the couple is separated.
Hearing the case on Monday, Justice K Sharath took serious note of the matter. The petitioner's counsel argued that, as per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, spousal consent is not a legal requirement, yet the hospital management was refusing to go ahead with the procedure despite the approval letter from her former husband.
The court was also informed about the fact that the woman's former husband had declined to provide the consent letter, and the delay caused by the insistence of the hospital for the letter was worsening the health condition of her father.
After considering the arguments, the court directed the hospital authorities to immediately proceed with the transplant surgery, without insisting on the consent of her ex-husband.
