Ex-High Commissioner Veena Sikri Warns Of China-Assisted WW II-era Bangladesh Airbase Near Siliguri

New Delhi: Indian former high commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri has raised concerns over Bangladesh’s move to revive the British-era Lalmonirhat airbase near the Indian border with Chinese assistance.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Sikri said, “This is indeed a major concern, as the establishment of Lalmonirhat Air Force base was reportedly initiated during Professor Muhammad Yunus's visit to China. This project, which is set to be executed by using Chinese funding and Pakistani contractors, will involve collaboration between Pakistan and China".

"The base's strategic location near the Siliguri Corridor raises serious concerns for India. Notably, any aircraft operating from this forward base would inevitably breach Indian airspace”, Sikri cautioned.

"While India maintains authority over its airspace, the decision to proceed with this base was made unilaterally, without consultation with India. This reflects the current interim government's approach in Bangladesh, which lacks legitimacy as it is not an elected administration. Their actions seem aimed at undermining the historically strong relations between Bangladesh and India”, she said.

The airbase is located just 20 km from the Indian border, near the Siliguri Corridor, which is a narrow 22-km-wide land link connecting Northeast India to the mainland. According to sources, India's security agencies have been vigilantly monitoring the situation since Bangladesh announced in March its intentions to reactivate the long-abandoned World War II airfield with assistance from China. Constructed in 1931 by the British and heavily utilised during the Burma Campaign, the Lalmonirhat base became less significant after 1947 and has largely remained dormant since Bangladesh gained independence.

On the question of China’s involvement in Lalmonirhat airbase, raising concerns about its growing footprints in South Asia, Sikri said, “China must recognise that it is not part of South Asia and has no ties to the region. Positioned north of the Himalayas, it should refrain from taking military and politically hostile actions towards India in South Asia”.

“During Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister, she fostered a strong friendship with India by respecting its security concerns, ensuring that both India and Bangladesh maintained good neighbourly relations without crossing critical boundaries. This approach led to significant economic growth in Bangladesh, exceeding six per cent annually, which greatly benefited its citizens. However, the current interim regime, lacking legitimacy and elected authority, is attempting to implement detrimental policies that threaten India's security even before elections. This behaviour clearly indicates their unfriendly stance towards India, as there is no dialogue or cooperation taking place”, she explained.

It is pertinent to note that the revival initiative is taking place as military relations between China and Bangladesh strengthen under the chief advisor Muhammad Yunus. China is Dhaka's primary arms supplier, delivering fighter jets, artillery, missile systems, and naval ships, while also playing a significant role in infrastructure development, including roads, railways, bridges, and airports. The two countries frequently engage in joint military exercises, which further solidify China's strategic presence in the area.

Further, the former high commissioner to Bangladesh noted that Pakistan is positioning itself uniquely as it seeks to strengthen ties with Bangladesh, aiming to reestablish military cooperation that has been absent for the past five decades. This effort appears to downplay the significance of the 1971 liberation war, and has been ongoing for the last eight to nine months. India is closely monitoring these developments, which are viewed as unfriendly actions by the interim unelected government of Bangladesh.

About Lalmonirhat airbase

Built in 1931 by British officials, the Lalmonirhat airfield was pivotal during World War II, serving as a forward base for the Allied Forces in Southeast Asia, particularly in Myanmar. The airfield covered an impressive 1,166 acres, boasting a runway that stretched four kilometres and ample tarmac area. After the Partition, Pakistan reopened the airfield for civilian purposes in 1958, but it soon fell into neglect and remained inactive for many years.