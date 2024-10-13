ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-DU Professor Saibaba's Death Partly Result Of UAPA, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the death of ex-DU professor Saibaba was partly a result of the UAPA.

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Ex-DU Professor Saibaba's Death Partly Result Of UAPA, Says Asaduddin Owaisi
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Hyderabad: The death of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was partly a result of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows accused to be kept in prison for lengthy periods, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Reacting to the demise of Saibaba and murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Owaisi on Saturday night in a post on X said, Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day.

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital here on Saturday night due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case.

Prof Saibaba's death is also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence, the Hyderabad MP said.

Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday night, officials said. Terming Baba Siddique's murder as "highly condemnable", Owaisi said, "It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues."

Hyderabad: The death of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was partly a result of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows accused to be kept in prison for lengthy periods, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Reacting to the demise of Saibaba and murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Owaisi on Saturday night in a post on X said, Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day.

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital here on Saturday night due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case.

Prof Saibaba's death is also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence, the Hyderabad MP said.

Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday night, officials said. Terming Baba Siddique's murder as "highly condemnable", Owaisi said, "It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EX DU PROFESSOR SAIBABAPROFESSOR SAIBABA DEATHASADUDDIN OWAISIASADUDDIN OWAISI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.