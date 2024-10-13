ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-DU Professor Saibaba's Death Partly Result Of UAPA, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The death of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was partly a result of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows accused to be kept in prison for lengthy periods, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Reacting to the demise of Saibaba and murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Owaisi on Saturday night in a post on X said, Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day.

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital here on Saturday night due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case.