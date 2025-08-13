ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar Is In India: Sources

Rajiv Kumar, who oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, demitted office in February this year after completing his tenure as CEC.

Rajiv Kumar, who oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, demitted office in February this year after completing his tenure as CEC.
File Photo: Former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : August 13, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar is in India and has not left the country, people close to him said on Wednesday, amid speculation on social media that he has settled in a foreign country.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held under Kumar's supervision. He demitted office in February this year.

People close to Kumar said the former CEC is very much in India and has not settled in Malta.

Kumar has been in the limelight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana during polls, which took place when the former headed the Election Commission.

