Ex-Army Official Gaurav Arya's Remarks Against Foreign Minister Araghchi Irks Iran; India Clarifies

New Delhi: Iran raised a protest over remarks made by former Army official and television personality Gaurav Arya against Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi. Arya's comments, criticising Araghchi for visiting Pakistan before coming to India amid tensions between the two neighbours, infuriated Iran.

"Respect for guests has a long-standing tradition in Iranian culture," Iran's Embassy in New Delhi wrote on X while sharing Arya's video. "We Iranians consider our guests to be "beloved by God. How about you?"

After the embassy's objection, the Indian Embassy in Iran clarified that Gaurav Arya is a private citizen and that his statement has no connection with India's official position.

"The Embassy of India in Iran would like to clarify that the individual in this video is a private Indian citizen,” the Embassy of India in Iran wrote on X. The Indian Embassy in Iran, however, condemned Arya's remarks against the Iranian foreign minister, saying that it considers the “disrespectful tone” used in the video to be “inappropriate”.

“His statements have no connection with the official position of India, and the Government of India considers the disrespectful tone used in the video to be inappropriate.”

On May 5, Araghchi made an unscheduled visit to Pakistan for meetings with the country’s top leadership as tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack.

He then returned to Tehran before travelling to India to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral Joint Commission. It was Araghchi’s first visit to India since assuming office as the minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024.