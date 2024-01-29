Ex-Ahmedabad Mayor Mukul Shah Dies at 74; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Ahmedabad(Gujarat): Former Ahmedabad mayor and renowned gynaecologist Dr Mukul Shah died of a heart ailment at his house here on Sunday, a BJP leader said on Monday.

Shah, 74, died around 8.30 pm at his house. He had undergone angiography at a hospital earlier in the day, said Gaurang Prajapati, BJP leader in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In a post on 'X', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences saying, "Saddened by the demise of Dr Mukul Shah. He will always be remembered for his efforts in the development of the city as its mayor and for his efforts towards quality education. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and condolences to his family."

Shah was elected as municipal councillor in 1980 and 1987 and served as the mayor of Ahmedabad in 1991-92. In his 12-year tenure as a municipal councillor, Shah was the youngest to hold the top three posts of deputy mayor (1988 and 1989), standing committee chairman (1990) and mayor (1991 and 1992) at the AMC. He was also appointed the pro-vice-chancellor of Gujarat University in 2012 and 2014 and was made the chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak. Shah was an MBBS and MD (obstetrics and gynaecology) and served as a registrar and professor of the AMC-run NHL Medical College. He was also elected as the youngest vice-president of the Ahmedabad Medical Association.