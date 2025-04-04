EWRs In Panchayats: Ministry Holds Review Meeting To Ensure Effective Participation Of Women Representative Workshop

New Delhi: In an aim to develop model women-friendly gram panchayats, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has recently issued advisories to States and Union Territories and held a series of review meetings to ensure effective participation of women representatives workshop, in which they share their experiences of practices aimed at promoting women-led governance in rural areas.
As per the ministry’s information, the States and UTs have been advised to organise workshops for Elected Women Representatives at the state and district levels during the year 2025-26, which will provide a platform for sharing best practices and success stories related to initiatives undertaken by these elected women representatives in the field.
With an objective to achieve the agenda of Sustainable Development by 2030 at the grassroots, the government introduced the process of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals through Panchayati Raj Institutions. Taking this forward, the ministry has initiated the process of assisting the States/UTs in transforming the selected Gram Panchayats (GP) by saturating these Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Theme-9 (Women Friendly Gram Panchayat) of LSDGs, following which initially State/UTs have identified and selected one GP in each district for transforming these GPs into Model Women Friendly Gram Panchayat (MWFGP), Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. SP Singh Baghel, informed in the recently-concluded Budget session of Parliament.
To improve various women-friendly related parameters by the selected gram panchayats, the ministry has developed a specialised training of Model Women Friendly Gram Panchayats would be focused on building the capacity of the Panchayats on different features of women-friendly, women participation in rural governance to strengthen their leadership and managerial skills towards the gender equality and empowering women to ensure equal opportunities for all towards women-led development.
The ministry has developed a Dashboard on Model Women Friendly Gram Panchayat to track the progress on different indicators. Recognising the importance of grassroots-level initiatives, the government is taking proactive steps to ensure that health initiatives at the village level not only improve individual well-being but also contribute to the empowerment of communities, Baghel said.
As per Rajya Sabha data:
State-wise number of elected representatives and Women Elected Representatives (WERs), Andhra Pradesh (156050 Elected Representatives ER) and 78025 (Women Elected Represented), Arunachal Pradesh (9383 ERs) and (3658 WERs), Bihar (136573 ERs) and (71046 WERs), Chhattisgarh (170465 ERs) and (93392 WERs), Goa (1555 ERs) and (571 WERs), Gujarat (144080 ERs) and (71988 WERs), Haryana (70035 ERs) and (29499 WERs), Himachal Pradesh (28723 ERs) and (14398 WERs), Jharkhand (59638 ERs) and (30757 WERs), Kerala (18372 ERs) and (9630 WERs), Madhya Pradesh (392981 ERs) and (196490 WERs), Odisha (107487 ERs) and (56627 WERs), Rajasthan (126271 ERs) and (64802 WERs), Sikkim (1153 ERs) and (580 WERs), Tripura (6909 ERs) and (3126 WERs), Uttar Pradesh (913417 ERs) and (304538 WERs), and West Bengal (59229 ERs) and (30458 WERs).