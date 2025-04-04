ETV Bharat / bharat

EWRs In Panchayats: Ministry Holds Review Meeting To Ensure Effective Participation Of Women Representative Workshop

New Delhi: In an aim to develop model women-friendly gram panchayats, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has recently issued advisories to States and Union Territories and held a series of review meetings to ensure effective participation of women representatives workshop, in which they share their experiences of practices aimed at promoting women-led governance in rural areas.

As per the ministry’s information, the States and UTs have been advised to organise workshops for Elected Women Representatives at the state and district levels during the year 2025-26, which will provide a platform for sharing best practices and success stories related to initiatives undertaken by these elected women representatives in the field.

With an objective to achieve the agenda of Sustainable Development by 2030 at the grassroots, the government introduced the process of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals through Panchayati Raj Institutions. Taking this forward, the ministry has initiated the process of assisting the States/UTs in transforming the selected Gram Panchayats (GP) by saturating these Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Theme-9 (Women Friendly Gram Panchayat) of LSDGs, following which initially State/UTs have identified and selected one GP in each district for transforming these GPs into Model Women Friendly Gram Panchayat (MWFGP), Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. SP Singh Baghel, informed in the recently-concluded Budget session of Parliament.

To improve various women-friendly related parameters by the selected gram panchayats, the ministry has developed a specialised training of Model Women Friendly Gram Panchayats would be focused on building the capacity of the Panchayats on different features of women-friendly, women participation in rural governance to strengthen their leadership and managerial skills towards the gender equality and empowering women to ensure equal opportunities for all towards women-led development.