EVMs Safe, Tamper-Proof: CEC Kumar In Chhattisgarh

Kumar, on a three-day visit to the state, interacted with 55 volunteers in Ramgarh, who participated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections last year.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar during an interaction with school volunteers in Ramgarh on Saturday.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar during an interaction with school volunteers in Ramgarh on Saturday.
Published : April 12, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

Ramgarh: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are safe and tamper-proof. EVMs used in India cannot be connected to the internet, Bluetooth or infrared, and it is not possible to tamper with the machine, he added.

"Legal scrutiny has been done on EVMs. The EVMs used in India can neither be connected to the internet nor Bluetooth nor infrared. The EVMs cannot be connected to anything in any way. Therefore, it is not possible to tamper with it. So, India’s EVMs are tamper-proof," Kumar said, addressing media persons in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday.

"When you cast your vote, the VVPAT slip comes out for the candidate for whom the button is pressed. So far, more than five crore VVPAT slips have been counted and no difference has been found between EVMs and VVPATs. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ensures that India's democratic system remains transparent and safe," he added.

Kumar arrived in Ranchi on Friday evening on a three-day visit to Jharkhand. The CEC on Saturday interacted with 55 volunteers in Ramgarh, who participated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections last year.

He said, "By interacting with volunteers, it became clear that the foundation of democracy in Jharkhand is strong. Citizens must ensure that their names are registered in the electoral roll as soon as they turn 18. Currently in Jharkhand, no appeal related to elections is pending with the district officials or the Chief Electoral Office of the state. It has been the priority of the ECI that every voter gets the right information and right to vote with complete security and transparency."

Earlier, US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard raised questions on EVMs, following which Congress leader Randeep Surjewala raised questions on the ECI.

