Everything You Need To Know About NEET UG 2025: Registration, Syllabus, and Exam Date Revealed

NEET UG 2025 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, Biology is finalised and available online. The registration process will begin in February, with exam on May 4.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the syllabus and launched the website for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical courses in India can now access all essential details on the new official website neet.nta.nic.in. This portal will facilitate the online registration and application process, and provide access to important documents such as the information bulletin, exam city intimation slips, admit cards, answer keys, and results.

The NEET UG 2025 syllabus, finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC), covers subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The syllabus has been uploaded to the NMC's official website for public reference, with aspirants encouraged to use it for their preparation.

NEET UG 2025 is a national-level exam used for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges across India, including Dentistry, Ayurveda, Veterinary, Nursing, and Life Sciences. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025, and the registration process is expected to begin in February 2025, although the exact date has not been confirmed yet.

The NTA highlighted that the syllabus for NEET UG 2025 would assist students in organising their study materials for the upcoming academic session. The NTA has urged candidates to stay updated with the official website for further announcements.

According to career counselling expert Prajit Mishra, the NEET UG registration and other important details will be available on the newly launched portal. Mishra emphasised that the NTA will soon release other crucial information such as the exam schedule, result timeline, and guidelines for the exam centre and admit card.

With more than 25 lakh candidates expected to participate in NEET UG 2025, the announcement of the syllabus and launch of the official website marks a significant step in the examination process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NEET UG 2025 website for updates and further instructions.

