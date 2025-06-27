Every Right-Thinking Citizen Endorses Removal Of Socialist And Secular Words From Constitution: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Backing Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's demand for removal of 'Socialist' and 'Secular' words from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday said that any right-thinking individual will endorse this demand.

"I think any right-thinking citizen will endorse it because everybody knows that these were not part of the original Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar and others. It is not the question of BJP versus non-BJP, but it is the question of preserving the democratic values and preserving the Constitutional values," Dr. Singh said, while addressing a press conference here.

But, he at the same time refused to say whether the BJP will bring any such bill in the upcoming Parliament session to remove these words from the Preamble of the Constitution.

"I didn't say that as I am not accredited to say that," added Singh. Singh, along with Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit president Sat Sharma and other leaders, spoke to reporters on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

Singh said that these two words (Socialist and Secular) were incorporated in the Constitution after the 42nd amendment and were not there in the original Constitution.

"It is not the thinking of Hosabale only, but of every right-thinking citizen. These words were incorporated in the Constitution after the 42nd amendment and were not used originally by Dr. BR Ambedkar, who wrote this constitution," added Singh.

"Those who are flaunting the Constitution today are the biggest violators of the Constitution," Singh said in a veiled attack on the Congress.

He said that till 1931, the Congress wasn’t in favour of complete independence for India but was in favour of Home Dominion rule under the Governor General.

"It was only after Bhagat Singh was hanged to death and when the entire nation was up in arms that the Congress party called for Independence. It is also evident from this fact that when in 1901 Madan Lal Dingra killed an Englishman, instead of coming to his support, the Congress party condemned his actions. It was only Veer Savarkar who met Dingra in the prison," recalled Jitendra Singh.