'Every Indian Language Is a National Language': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Srinagar: The serene lawns of the SKICC in Srinagar turned into a vibrant literary hub on Saturday as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the second edition of the Chinar Book Festival, celebrating India's linguistic and literary diversity.

Organised by the National Book Trust in collaboration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, the nine-day event runs through August 10 and features nearly 200 publishers. The festival highlights books in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, and others from across the country.

Pradhan, addressing an audience of students, authors, and scholars, called Kashmir a "sacred land of confluence," and emphasised the role of literature in national unity and cultural continuity. "Whether it's Kashmiri or Tamil, Malayalam or Assamese, all Indian languages are national languages," Pradhan said. "Children in Kashmir should read Tamil literature, and children in Tamil Nadu must be exposed to Kashmiri writing. This is how we strengthen India’s unity."

A key moment on opening day was the release of the Kashmiri translation of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages, a book originally launched in English and Hindi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The translation, published by the NBT, was described by Pradhan as a crucial link between Kashmir's ancient past and modern identity.

"Translation is more than a linguistic task—it is a national responsibility," said Pradhan, commending author Dr. Raghubendra Tanwar and translator Brij Nath Betab. He added that ten significant books will be translated into Kashmiri and Dogri next year as part of a broader push toward inclusive learning.

The festival's new addition, Rajatarangini Samvad, introduces a curated series of discussions and workshops around Kalhana’s ancient chronicle Rajatarangini. Sessions will explore its literary, historical, and socio-political dimensions. A National Exhibition on the Sharda Script is another major draw. It showcases the origins and evolution of the once-dominant Kashmiri script, with rare manuscripts, replicas, and interactive displays designed to reconnect visitors with their literary roots.

For the first time, the festival is also hosting a Gojri Translation Workshop, aimed at fostering multilingual literature across Hindi, Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, and English.