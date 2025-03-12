Every House In Madhya Pradesh's 'Neemwala Gaon' Plants Neem Saplings

Ratlam: Rupakheda, a village 15 kilometres from the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, will welcome a visitor with large number of neem tress as every house has one in front of it. The large number of neem trees has earned it the monikar 'Neemwala Gaon'.

This culture was started in 2001 when an extreme drought struck Rupakhda, and since then, there has been visible improvement in the health index of the villagers compared to their peers.

The dearth of rains between 2001 and 2002 led the villagers to take the unanimous decision of planting neem saplings in front of every dwelling place and protecting them until they grew big enough not to be harmed by herbivores. In 25 years, Rupakheda has turned into a canopy of over 200 neem trees, making it an ideal village in terms of environment.

"Earlier also, there were many neem trees in the village, but in 2001 and 2002, villagers unanimously planted neem trees afresh to save the environment," Badrilal Patidar, a villager, said.

"Not only in the village but also on the paths, shady and fruit-bearing trees were planted. Due to which the entire area has turned into a lush of greenery," villagers Amritlal Patidar and Mannalal Patidar said.

This unique effort to plant such a large number of trees insulated the villagers from the onslaught of Covid-19. "The number of people infected with Coronavirus was very less in Rupakheda compared to other areas. The health of the villagers was comparatively better than of the neighbouring villages," Amritlal said.

Rupakheda has been selected as an ideal village, but it stands out in terms of environment, cleanliness, education and agriculture. The credit for this goes to the village elders, who were associated with Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi and self-reliance movement, making Rupakheda an ideal village Gandhi had dreamt of.